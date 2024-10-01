New French Prime Minister Barnier promises to continue supporting Ukraine

The new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said during a speech in the National Assembly that he was ready to continue supporting Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"France will continue to support the Ukrainian people - a people who have been fighting and dying for two and a half years since the beginning of the Russian attack for the sovereignty of their country and for the values that we share," Barnier told members of the lower house of the French parliament.

On Tuesday, Barnier delivered a keynote speech in the French parliament on the priorities of his newly formed government.

