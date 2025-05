Zelenskyy honored 720 defenders of Ukraine with state awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 720 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, some of them posthumously.

The relevant presidential decrees are posted on the official website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The President decided to award the following for personal courage in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless performance of military duty:

the Presidential Order "Cross of Military Merit" - 7 servicemen;

the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, I degree - 7 servicemen;

Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi II degree - 20 servicemen;

Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III class - 59 servicemen;

Order "For Courage", I degree - 4 servicemen;

Order "For Courage", II degree - 30 servicemen;

Order "For Courage", III degree - 334 servicemen;

The Order of Princess Olha, II degree - 1 serviceman;

Order of Princess Olha, III degree - 3 servicemen;

Order of Danylo Halytskyi - 17 servicemen;

Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" - 99 servicemen;

the medal "For Impeccable Service", III degree - 1 serviceman;

Medal "To the Defender of the Fatherland" - 137 servicemen;

Medal "For Saved Life" - 1 serviceman.

