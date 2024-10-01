Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers and presented them with state awards. PHOTOS

On the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the hospital and presented state awards to the soldiers and medics who save their lives.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

"Congratulations on your day - the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. Thank you for your service and defence of Ukraine. Get well, and together to victory," the Head of State said.

The President also awarded two soldiers with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third degree, five with the Order for Courage, third degree, and one with the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

Watch more: Power of weapons and power of diplomacy always work effectively only together - Zelenskyy. VIDEO



















In addition, Zelenskyy presented awards to medical professionals, including the Order of Princess Olha of the Third Class and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

"You are saving our defenders. We sincerely thank you and have great respect for your work, although it is probably not a job, but an important service. We thank you for every life you have saved. And I wish you health," the Head of State noted.