Power of weapons and power of diplomacy always work effectively only together - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for the Ramstein meeting.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I have just finished a meeting following my visit to the United States. The military, the government, the Office. Our teams - Ukrainian and American - are already working on everything we discussed in New York and Washington, and we are already preparing for the Ramstein meeting. This will be a special Ramstein, and our partners will receive all the details, all the arguments from us on how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work.

The power of arms and the power of diplomacy always work effectively only together, and this is how we expect to implement the Victory Plan. We also expect specific things from our partners to strengthen our strategy. And this applies to all our partners. Our strength lies in the fact that the free world defends itself," Zelenskyy said.

