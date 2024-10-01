During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 15 times, using artillery and kamikaze drones

On October 1, the occupiers attacked the settlements of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones more than 15 times

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy attacked the Nikopol district more than a dozen times during the day. They attacked the area with artillery and kamikaze drones," he wrote.

In particular, they hit Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrov and Myrove communities.

"The infrastructure is damaged. People survived," added Lysak.