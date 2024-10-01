US warns of possible Iranian missile attack on Israel - CNN

The United States believes that Iran is preparing to launch a missile attack on Israel.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to a senior White House official who wished to remain anonymous.

"The United States has information that Iran is preparing to strike Israel with ballistic missiles. We are actively supporting defensive preparations to protect Israel from this attack," the official said.

He added that a direct military attack by Iran on Israel would have serious consequences for Tehran.

But, according to the US official, the US is ready to do everything possible to help Israel intercept anything that Iran sends its way, just as the US offered its assistance in April, when Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, the vast majority of which were successfully intercepted.

What preceded it?

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September.

On 17-18 August , pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. However, Israel denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of Hezbollah members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck Hezbollah's headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of Hezbollah leader and co-founder Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon.