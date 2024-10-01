Ukraine will not make any territorial compromises - Sybiha

Ukraine will not make any compromises on its territorial integrity and sovereignty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during his participation in the Warsaw Security Forum, Censor.NET reports citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

"Not territorial compromises, but Russia's full responsibility and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including Crimea. Otherwise, it will be a postponed war. Europe cannot afford to have gray zones or frozen conflicts," Sybiha said.

In the context of President Zelenskyy's presentation of the Victory Plan, the Foreign Minister emphasized that this plan is not a replacement for the Peace Formula, but a tool to facilitate its implementation. According to him, the Peace Formula remains the only alternative way to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the European continent.

Sybiha also reminded the participants of the illusory nature of Russia's so-called "red lines" and called for getting rid of the fear of escalation. He noted that after the successful Kursk operation, Ukraine finally dispelled the Russian myths about "red lines".

