Stopping destruction in Ukraine and achieving just peace is possible only through diplomatic means - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to insist on a diplomatic approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace.

This was discussed at a joint press conference between Erdogan and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Communications Directorate of the Turkish President's Administration.

For its part, Finland supports President Zelenskyy's peace plan and considers it a good basis for starting peace negotiations.

During our consultations, we once again emphasized support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. I believe that to stop the destruction in Ukraine as soon as possible and to reach a fair and final solution is possible only through diplomatic means," Erdogan said.

Read more: US and other NATO countries do not want Ukraine to join Alliance - Erdogan

The Turkish leader noted that time will tell how successful both countries can be in mediating joint steps that can be taken to achieve peace in the region.

We believe that Ukraine has the right to defense, the right to defense against Russian attacks. I also support President Zelenskyy's ten-point peace plan. I believe that this is a good start, a basis for peace negotiations," the Finnish president noted.

Stubb noted the importance of this situation, saying that Turkey is one of the few countries in the modern world that can talk to both sides.

It will be recalled that earlier the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through diplomacy and dialogue based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.