"Military" PIT - to be transferred to Ministry of Defense and military units: Yuzhanina told about amendments to state budget

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the European Solidarity People's Deputy.

According to her, the people's deputies of the political party submitted 114 proposals that would provide additional funding needs of UAH 258.9 billion:

UAH 236.5 billion for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the development, procurement, modernization and repair of weapons, military equipment, facilities and equipment;

UAH 20.8 billion for military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;

UAH 1.6 billion - restoration of expenditures under the New Ukrainian School program at the current year's level.

Yuzhanina also spoke about relevant sources of funding.

It is proposed to use UAH 65.6 billion of additional fiscal revenues, including through the following means:

Increase to 50% the tax rate on the income of gambling organizers, lottery operators and player winnings (UAH 30 billion),

increase in the excise tax rate on tobacco products (UAH 21.6 billion),

revision of rent rates for natural gas production (in line with market conditions) and regulation of taxation of new wells (UAH 14 billion);

UAH 99.6 billion from the reduction of expenditures on government programs, including road construction (UAH 42.2 billion), government salaries (UAH 10.1 billion - bringing them to the level of 2024).

Thus, it is proposed to redistribute UAH 93.7 billion from the "military" personal income tax in favor of the Ministry of Defense (70%) and military units (30%) instead of 45% to the Ministry of Strategic Industry, 45% to the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine and 10% to military units.

"The special fund of the state budget shall include the military fee, borrowings under "military bonds", "military" personal income tax, income tax and personal income tax from gambling, excise tax on fuel and vehicles, and the balance of unused funds from 2024 for investment nannies, industrial parks and cashback. All these funds are directed to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the people's deputy emphasized.

