Ratification of Rome Statute without thorough examination of consequences is mistake - European Solidarity

"European Solidarity supports the ratification of the Rome Statute, but it should take place after the end of martial law.

This is stated in a statement by the political party, Censor.NET reports.

They emphasized that the first priority for the state during a full-scale war is to protect and motivate the military.

"Therefore, we consider the provision in the government document that the ratification of the Rome Statute should take place after the end of martial law to be extremely important. "European Solidarity considers it a mistake to ratify today without a thorough examination of the consequences that this decision may entail.

Ukrainian soldiers deserve fair protection and explanations, and European Solidarity listens to the opinion of the army. That is why we proposed to ratify the Charter after the martial law is lifted. It is worth noting that the Association Agreement does not have a clear timeframe for ratification," the European Solidarity party said.

The political force also emphasized that the ratification of this document will create opportunities for abuse by the Russian Federation, its overt and covert allies, who will fabricate many fake cases against the Ukrainian military leadership.

"The Russian regime has a lot of money, long arms and an extensive network of agents. The aggressor country has the technology to fabricate cases, influence public opinion, and thus indirectly influence court decisions. We are convinced that the provision, financing, combat capability and protection of our Defense Forces is a key measure for any decision of all state bodies in time of war.

We believe that today the authorities should not take steps aimed at demotivating the military. Even fears that Ukrainian servicemen may be extradited at the request of the International Criminal Court demotivate our defenders. Hasty, ill-considered steps expose those who already risk their lives for Ukraine every day to additional danger.

The ratification of the Rome Statute required a broad public discussion and communication campaign, which was failed by the authorities. Many military officers emphasized that such a decision in a period of active hostilities was hasty, drawing analogies with the United States and Israel, which have not yet ratified the Rome Statute," the EU explained.

That is why the political party called for postponing the ratification of this document until the end of martial law, including taking into account the Croatian, Israeli and American experience.

As a reminder, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the whole draft law on ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

