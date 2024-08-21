ENG
Rada ratified Rome Statute of ICC

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the draft law on ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"281 MPs voted in favour.

"Before the vote, MPs received letters of support from the General Staff and Budanov," Zheleznyak said.

Ratification of the Rome Statute will mean Ukraine's full accession to the International Criminal Court. This is one of the requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

As a reminder, on Thursday, 15 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

