Zelenskyy makes personnel changes in Foreign Intelligence Service
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made personnel changes among the deputy heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees have been published on the website of the Presidential Office.
Thus, Oleh Luhovskyi was dismissed from the post of deputy head and appointed first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Oleh Sinaiko was also dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Hennadii Bohach was appointed to his position.
As a reminder, in March 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the FISU.
