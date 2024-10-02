Zelenskyy makes personnel changes in Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made personnel changes among the deputy heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees have been published on the website of the Presidential Office.

Thus, Oleh Luhovskyi was dismissed from the post of deputy head and appointed first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Read more: Zelenskyy honored 720 defenders of Ukraine with state awards

Oleh Sinaiko was also dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Hennadii Bohach was appointed to his position.

As a reminder, in March 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the FISU.