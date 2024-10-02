Almost all Ukrainians save electricity and are in favor of compensation - poll

Almost all Ukrainians - 96% - said they try to use electricity sparingly. Of these, 74% do it always, and 22% do it from time to time.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating".

At the same time, 4% of respondents do not try to save electricity.

In addition, 83% of respondents believe it would be appropriate to introduce monetary compensation for reducing electricity consumption as an incentive to save light. This initiative is opposed by 15% of people.

93% of respondents said they always pay their electricity bills on time. 6% pay their bills on time from time to time.

The survey was conducted on September 20-23. It involved 1000 adult Ukrainians from all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. Survey method: CATI - computer-assisted telephone interviews. The error of representativeness of the survey with a confidence coefficient of 0.95: no more than 3.1%.

As reported, in winter, power outages may last 12 hours a day, said Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy company. According to him, this is a basic forecast, and the situation may improve or worsen.

For his part, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called the reports that Ukraine's power outages could last 18-20 hours in winter "fake news". Halushchenko said that Ukraine will get through the winter in a "normal mode" of power supply, provided there are no new Russian strikes on the energy sector.