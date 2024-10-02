Night attack of "Shahed" in Sumy region: Shostka was left without electricity and water supply

After the attack by Russian "Shahed" on the night of 2 October, Shostka, Sumy region, was left completely without electricity and water supply.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Shostka Mykola Noha, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, on 1.10.24, a pack of Russian "Shahed" attacked the Shostka community! A number of critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed. As a result of the attack, the city and the entire community were left without electricity and water," he said.

According to him, the city's elevators have been shut down and communication is intermittent.

Emergency services are currently operating in Shostka, and there are also invincibility points where mobile phones can be charged. There is also a water supply schedule in place.

As a reminder, at night, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka district with "shaheds ".