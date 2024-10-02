Wounded Russian crawls along pavement, bleeding to death, leaving bloody trail behind him. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 68th Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush dropped a munition and wounded an occupier in the village of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows the occupier crawling onto the pavement of a private yard after being wounded and bleeding to death, leaving a bloody trail behind him.

