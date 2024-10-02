Occupier is racing drone across field at night, losing and dying after two drops. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 30th SMB named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi eliminated the occupier, who was running across the field at night, with two bursts.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the "competition" between the Russian and the drone and footage of the disappointing ending for the invader were published on social media.
