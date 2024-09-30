Kamikaze drone hit occupier in butt and "took off" his pants and underwear. VIDEO 18+
In the Sumy region, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 117th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed his UAV directly at the occupier's backside.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the drone attack shows that after the strike, the Russian's trousers and underwear were torn and he was left lying in the field almost naked.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
