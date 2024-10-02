Estonia is considering sending its military to western Ukraine, - Defense Minister Pevkur

The Estonian government has discussed the possibility of sending its military to western Ukraine to perform non-combat missions.

This was stated by Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, Polskie Radio reports, Censor.NET informs.

At the same time, Pevkur noted that there is currently no specific decision on this issue.

"We have not yet made a specific decision. First of all, we would have to guarantee the safety of our instructors... If we had a large contingent, say, a brigade-sized unit with equipment, it would be a very big target for the Russians," said the head of the Estonian defence ministry.

The Estonian minister also stressed that the decision to send troops to Ukraine should be made by consensus of NATO member states.

"We need to take into account all the details: force protection measures, as well as logistics. That is why we are now continuing our training in Poland and the UK. We will see how this topic develops," Pevkur said.

In conclusion, he added that the allies are making every effort to ensure that Ukraine can win the war that Russia has started against it.

Earlier this summer, Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Anneli Kolk stated that the Estonian government was ready to discuss sending its military to Ukraine, as this was not a red line for Tallinn.