In Russia, defendants will be able to be sent to war: Putin signs law

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a law that will allow prisoners to be sent to war.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.

Thus, the defendants will be able to join the army by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defence or being subject to mobilisation. They will be fully released from criminal liability when they receive a state award or are discharged from military service.

Currently, only those who are under investigation or have already been convicted in a criminal case can sign a contract to participate in the war.

