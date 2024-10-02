Border guard who helped draft dodger to leave for USD 4 thousand detained in Prykarpattia region

In Prykarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a border guard who helped a draft dodger go abroad for $4,000.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

According to the investigation, a 22-year-old Border Guard Service inspector set up a criminal mechanism for conscripts to cross the state border outside checkpoints in Prykarpattia during the war for money.

It was established that, thanks to his status as a law enforcement officer, he managed to transport a local resident of military age through checkpoints, hiding in the trunk of his car and covered with a blanket.

He instructed the "client" on his behavior and actions during and after crossing the border, provided the necessary advice and guidance, and received $4,000 of the agreed amount of money. Under the "supervision" of the border guard, the man managed to get to the starting point and then get to one of the EU countries.

The suspect was detained and a measure of restraint was chosen.

Read more: For 11 thousand euros, she "helped" fugitives cross border - police served notice of suspicion to resident of Volyn