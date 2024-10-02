For 11 thousand euros, she "helped" fugitives cross border - police served notice of suspicion to resident of Volyn

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv exposed a resident of Volyn who offered assistance to men with military service to cross the Tisza River or cross the border. The offender faces up to 9 years in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the information of the National Police.

What was the scheme of the offender?

"The 48-year-old native of Volyn region offered her "clients" two "service packages" to choose from: for 10 thousand euros, men of military age could swim across the Tisza on an inflatable mattress, or for 11 thousand they could be let through the checkpoint by so-called "woman friend" the statement reads.







How was the offender exposed?

To make a deal with a potential "client," the offender arrived at a shopping center in Kyiv, where investigators detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the agreed amount of money - EUR 11,000.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code and faces up to nine years in prison.

Read more: Historical monument of Kyivan Rus times, which was illegally appropriated, found in Volyn. PHOTO