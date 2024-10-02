Poland welcomes Ukraine’s readiness to resume search and exhumation of remains of victims of Volyn tragedy

The spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pawel Wronski, welcomed the readiness of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance to resume work on the search and exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As a representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry noted in a comment to RAP, the statement of the UINR about the readiness to resume the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is "good information and a step in the right direction."

"However, Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has repeatedly emphasized in talks with Ukrainian partners that we are not waiting for plans, but for a decision. Therefore, we hope that such a decision will indeed be made," Wronski added.

Read more: Drobovych: UINR is "inclined to decision" to search for remains of Volyn tragedy victims in 2025

He emphasized that the Polish Foreign Minister "does not see this issue as a political dispute, but calls on the Ukrainian side to make a civilized and Christian gesture of remembrance for the victims of the terrible events in Volyn."

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance intends to include search operations in the Rivne region in its work plan and activities for 2025, as it has begun receiving requests from Polish citizens for the possibility of searching for and exhuming the remains of their family members.

Earlier, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said that Warsaw would raise the issue of exhumations of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the first chapter of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Later, during a visit to Warsaw on October 1, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was ready to discuss controversial issues of common history with Poland, including the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.