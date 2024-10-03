ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 656,710 people (+1,150 per day), 8,893 tanks, 18,906 artillery systems, 17,596 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 656,710 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In connection with the constant arrival of detailed intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses," the General Staff noted.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 656,710 (+1,150) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8893 (+6) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,596 (+17) units,
  • artillery systems – 18,906 (+37) units,
  • RSZV – 1204 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 964 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 16393 (+43),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2613 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25750 (+58) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3330 (+12)

Ліквідація російських військових

