Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 656,710 people (+1,150 per day), 8,893 tanks, 18,906 artillery systems, 17,596 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 656,710 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"In connection with the constant arrival of detailed intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses," the General Staff noted.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 656,710 (+1,150) people,

tanks ‒ 8893 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,596 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 18,906 (+37) units,

RSZV – 1204 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 964 (+1) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 16393 (+43),

cruise missiles ‒ 2613 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25750 (+58) units,

special equipment ‒ 3330 (+12)

