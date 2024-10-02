ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9961 visitors online
News Video War
7 913 11

Kamikaze drone attacks occupier while he sleeps. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone while he was sleeping.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian drone operator was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.

Read more: In Russia, defendants will be able to be sent to war: Putin signs law

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) liquidation (2675)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 