Kamikaze drone attacks occupier while he sleeps. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone while he was sleeping.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian drone operator was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.
