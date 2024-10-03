Blinken and Rutte discussed immediate and long-term support of Ukraine from US and NATO - State Department

On October 2, Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a conversation with the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the statement of the US State Department.

"State Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Rutte discussed immediate and long-term support for Ukraine from the US and NATO, including the implementation of the NATO Security and Training Program for Ukraine, to help it defend itself today and prevent Russian aggression in the future," the statement said.

Blinken and Rutte also discussed the plan of action of the allies agreed during the Washington summit in July this year.

"Promoting the action plan reached at the summit in Washington, they discussed deepening NATO's relations with its partners, in particular in the Indo-Pacific region and NATO's Southern Neighborhood. Both sides emphasized the importance of NATO's indispensable transatlantic connection for our security," the statement said.

Also remind, upon assuming the post of the new head of NATO, Rutte emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to support Ukraine.

