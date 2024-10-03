Russia announced massive attack by drones, allegedly shooting down 113 drones

On the morning of October 3, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of 113 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular means of air defense," the message reads.

It is reported that allegedly 73 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod region, 25 over the Voronezh region, 14 over the Kursk region, and 1 over the Bryansk region.

