Luxembourg joins Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Luxembourg has become the 17th partner country to join the Drone Coalition initiative, which was established in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein meeting.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said that the goal of the coalition, among other things, is to ensure the industrial production of FPV in Ukraine and the West. This should create an asymmetric technological advantage over the enemy in the long term.

"And also to scale their production. That is why we are pleased to welcome Luxembourg to the Coalition, which has consistently and continuously helped our army over the years, and now will join the development of the drone industry," she commented.

The Drone Coalition was established in February of this year during a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group. The initiative came from Lithuania, and the UK is helping to coordinate it.

The Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has already received thousands of drones from partner countries. Together, they managed to raise 50 million euros, which will be used to buy another 20,000-30,000 drones.

What is a drone coalition?

The Drone Coalition is an organization of countries involved in the production and transfer of drones to Ukraine as part of the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine during the Russian invasion to repel Russian aggression since 2024.

The Drone Coalition was officially launched on February 17 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.