Telegram suffers large-scale outage
On October 3, in the afternoon, the Telegram messenger suffered a malfunction. Users complain about slow loading and sending messages.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Downdetector.
It is noted that users began to report problems around 2 p.m. (Kyiv time). In particular, users complain about slow loading and sending messages.
Most problems arise with:
- downloading files (53%),
- receiving notifications (19%)
- and the application itself (28%).
As noted, users face problems both on the mobile version and on PCs.
As a reminder, in September, the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.
