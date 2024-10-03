Telegram suffers large-scale outage

On October 3, in the afternoon, the Telegram messenger suffered a malfunction. Users complain about slow loading and sending messages.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Downdetector.

It is noted that users began to report problems around 2 p.m. (Kyiv time). In particular, users complain about slow loading and sending messages.

Most problems arise with:

downloading files (53%),

receiving notifications (19%)

and the application itself (28%).

Read more: Telegram to disclose IP addresses and phone numbers of users engaged in illegal activities to law enforcement

As noted, users face problems both on the mobile version and on PCs.

As a reminder, in September, the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.