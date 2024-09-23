Telegram to disclose IP addresses and phone numbers of users engaged in illegal activities to law enforcement

Telegram has updated its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for users and will now provide law enforcement with IP addresses and phone numbers of people involved in illegal activities.

This was announced by the founder of the messenger, Russian Pavel Durov, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate the messenger's rules may be disclosed to the relevant authorities in response to legitimate requests.

"These measures should deter criminals. Telegram search is designed to find friends and news, not to promote illegal goods. We will not allow attackers to jeopardise the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users," Durov added.

He also added that in recent weeks, moderators, using artificial intelligence, have removed all potentially harmful content from the Telegram search engine, including content related to the sale of prohibited goods. He also announced the launch of the @SearchReport bot on the messenger, which allows users to complain about illegal content in search results.

Detention of Durov in France

As a reminder, in late August, Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris

He was to appear before an investigating judge to face possible charges for a number of crimes: terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, crimes against children, etc.

He was facing up to 20 years in prison and was to be tried as a French citizen, as he had a French passport.

Durov was suspected of committing 12 crimes, including complicity in the possession and distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud.

On 28 August, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was released from custody.