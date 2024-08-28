Durov is released from custody in France - BFMTV

Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was arrested in France the day before, has been released from custody.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFMTV.

The investigating judge suspended Durov's police custody for the purpose of his initial interrogation and possible charges.

Durov's detention in France

As a reminder, the owner of Telegram, Russian Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris on the evening of 24 August.

It was reported that on Saturday evening, 24 August, he was to appear before an investigating judge before a possible indictment on Sunday for a number of crimes: terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, crimes against children, etc.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be tried as a French citizen, as he holds a French passport.

Politico also reported that Durov's brother Nikolai was put on the wanted list in France. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March.

