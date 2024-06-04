Policeman chases man with Ukrainian flag who ran into Ulaanbaatar’s central square during Lukashenko’s visit to Mongolia. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Mongolian policeman catching a man running with a Ukrainian flag in the central square of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

According to Censor.NET, it is not possible to tell from the recording whether the 'Mongolian Bandera supporter' was caught, but the Ukrainian flag was definitely taken away from him. The incident took place during the visit of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to Mongolia.

Read more: Putin heads to Belarus for talks with Lukashenko

Read more: On border with Belarus and from its territory, no actions against Ukraine have been recorded, - State Border Service