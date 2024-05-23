Putin heads to Belarus for talks with Lukashenko

On Thursday, May 23, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin headed to Belarus on an official visit. In the evening, he will meet with self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

This was announced at a briefing by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian news agency Interfax.

According to him, Putin will visit Belarus on May 23-24 at Lukashenko's invitation.

"Today there will be... a lot of communication, and tomorrow there will be a full day of this very official visit," he said.

"During the talks, it is planned to discuss topical issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, the course and prospects of integration cooperation within the Union State, as well as key topics on the international agenda," the statement said.

The press service of the Belarusian dictator Lukashenko said that the parties would discuss "the state and prospects for the development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations."

