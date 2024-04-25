Dozens of Russian nuclear munitions deployed in Belarus - Lukashenko

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that "several dozen Russian nuclear weapons" are deployed in his country. All of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons "should" remain in Belarus.

Lukashenka said this at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to the Belarusian dictator, the participants of the meeting unanimously approved a new military doctrine that provides for the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus as a strategic deterrent.

Lukashenka said that it was a "mistake" that all strategic nuclear weapons were removed from Belarus after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and that Russia's tactical nuclear weapons "should" remain in Belarus.

At the same time, he added that Belarus' independence must be preserved "no matter what."

Lukashenko's statements about NATO and Ukraine

The self-proclaimed Belarusian president frequently refers to the danger of an attack from NATO or Ukraine as a reason why his country must keep its army on constant high alert.

In a speech today, he said that opposition groups are planning to seize territory in western Belarus and ask for support from NATO troops.

Belarus' security service said on April 25 that it had prevented an attack on Minsk by drones launched from Lithuania; officials in Vilnius denied the claim.

Lukashenko called on the West to "end the confrontation with Russia by declaring a draw," which, he said, would speed up the peace process and end the war in Ukraine.

"Otherwise, Ukraine will cease to exist," he said.

It should be noted that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is a general meeting of the government with industry leaders. From 1996 to 2021, six such meetings were held.

Opposition politicians and activists criticized the event, calling it a propaganda tool for Lukashenka, designed to demonstrate unanimous support for the authoritarian leader who has ruled the country since 1994.

