Independent auditors have started their work in NABU, they will also check undercover detectives’ unit - Kryvonos

Independent auditors who have started their work at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will check the work of a secret unit of undercover detectives.

This was reported by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Auditors will check everything, all units. But the methodology will be determined in the process. Therefore, it is too early to say how this will happen," he said, answering a question about the audit of the secret detective unit.

According to Kryvonos, the auditors are currently conducting interviews with NABU employees and will determine the methodology for the audit.

After that, the methodology will be published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The auditors have a secretariat that translates the necessary documents into a foreign language.

Krivonos said that the independent audit of the NABU should be completed in January-February 2025.