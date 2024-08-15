NABU: Ex-head of Kharkivoblenergo suspected of organizing scheme to misappropriate UAH 132.5 million for purchase of power equipment

The NABU reported the details of the case of misappropriation of funds of Kharkivoblenergo JSC during the purchase of power equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the acting CEO of Kharkivoblenergo JSC, in collusion with the controller of a number of commercial enterprises supplying power equipment, created an organized group, which also included other employees of the company.

During the April-September 2021, the head of Kharkivoblenergo JSC ensured that two "necessary" companies were selected as winners of the procurement of 11,904 units of transformer equipment and 79,425 units of electrical measuring devices (meters and auxiliary equipment) at a cost overstated by UAH 132.5 million. At the same time, the price of certain components of the equipment was raised fivefold.

The corruption scheme was facilitated by the head of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry department and the appraiser, who ensured that the expected value of the procurement was deliberately inflated in the interests of future winners.

In 2021-2022, as a result of partial fulfillment of the contract for the supply of transformers and meters at inflated prices, Kharkivoblenergo suffered losses of UAH 12.5 million.

The imposition of martial law and the provision of humanitarian aid to the company from Ukrainian enterprises and international organizations, including energy equipment, forced the scheme participants to postpone the seizure of the remaining UAH 120 million. And after detectives conducted procedural actions at Kharkivoblenergo JSC, they decided in early 2023 to completely stop the implementation of the plan and not to continue the contract.

Currently, 5 people have been notified of suspicion:

Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC Kharkivoblenergo (2020-2024);

Head of the material support department of JSC Kharkivoblenergo;

Head of the Department of the Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

private appraiser;

Head of a commercial enterprise.

Charges: Part 3 Art. 27, Part 5 Art. 191 and Part 3 Art. 15, Part 3 Art. 27, Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Two co-organizers of the criminal scheme were detained.

According to media information, the participants of the scheme include Kostiantyn Lohvynenko, former acting chairman of the board of Kharkivoblenergo JSC.

