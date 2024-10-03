Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Russian media’s allegations of strikes on Kursk NPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the information spread by the Russian media about the attack of Ukrainian soldiers on the Kursk nuclear power plant in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We flatly deny the allegations of the Russian media about Ukrainian strikes on or near the Kursk nuclear power plant," Tykhyi said.

He emphasized that unlike the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and do not attack civilians or civilian infrastructure.

