Explosions occurred in Odesa
On the night of October 4, explosions occurred in Odesa.
The mayor of the city, Hennadii Trukhanov, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions are heard in the city! Stay in safe places," Trukhanov called.
Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password