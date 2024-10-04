On the night of October 4, explosions occurred in Odesa.

The mayor of the city, Hennadii Trukhanov, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city! Stay in safe places," Trukhanov called.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of "Shaheds" from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.

Read more: Ruscists attack Odesa: Missile fragments damage Antiguan-flagged civilian vessel, there are injured