Putin might not have attacked Ukraine if Trump had been US president - Johnson

Donald Trump's unpredictability would be enough to convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to risk war with a sovereign country.

According to Censor.NET, such assumptions were made by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with The Telegraph before the publication of his memoirs Unleashed.

He emphasized that the world becomes a better place when the United States has a strong leader.

"From the Kremlin's point of view, there was a real risk that Trump would take an attack on a European country as an insult to America and the world order, and he could have taken tough measures," he said.

Trump has repeatedly noted that the Russian invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022 did not occur during his presidency, and Johnson agrees that this is no coincidence.

"One of Trump's virtues is his absolute unpredictability. That's one of the reasons why I look at how he's actually behaved in foreign policy and compare it to what people say about him," Johnson explained.

He added that after the Salisbury poisoning incident, Trump expelled 60 Russian spies and was much tougher on Syria than Democratic administrations.

"He was also tougher on the IRGC [Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], and then he gave the Ukrainians a Javelin missile," the British politician reminded.

So, according to him, Ukraine should not be afraid of Trump's presidency. Johnson emphasized that Ukraine's struggle is absolutely existential for freedom and democracy in Europe, and if Ukraine fails, it will be an absolute disaster. And Trump, in his opinion, realizes this.

"I don't think he wants to go down in history as a man who started his second presidential term not by making America great, but by making the Soviet Union great again," the former prime minister is sure.

As a reminder, in mid-September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former Prime Minister Johnson, who came to Kyiv to participate in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy. During the meeting, they discussed the importance of increasing military, political and economic assistance to Ukraine