ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10243 visitors online
News
6 001 23

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 657,940 people (+1230 per day), 8,908 tanks, 18,965 artillery systems, 17,627 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 657,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel  ‒ about 657940 (+1230) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8908 (+15) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17627 (+31) units,
  • artillery systems – 18965 (+59) units,
  • MLRS – 1212 (+8) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 965 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 16494 (+101),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2613 (+0),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 25820 (+70) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3333 (+3)

Read more: Fighters captured eight occupiers in eastern direction. VIDEO

За добу знищено 1230 російських військових

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) Armed Forces HQ (4352) liquidation (2680) elimination (5611)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 