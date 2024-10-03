Fighters captured eight occupiers in eastern direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured eight occupiers during a battle in the eastern sector.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted their "trophies" on social media.
"Ukrainian soldiers on one of the frontline areas in the Donbas region have replenished their 'exchange fund' with Russian servicemen, who, frankly, look more like miners," the commentary to the publication reads.
