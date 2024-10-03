ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9736 visitors online
News War
14 378 37

Fighters captured eight occupiers in eastern direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured eight occupiers during a battle in the eastern sector.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted their "trophies" on social media.

"Ukrainian soldiers on one of the frontline areas in the Donbas region have replenished their 'exchange fund' with Russian servicemen, who, frankly, look more like miners," the commentary to the publication reads.

Watch more: Marines in armored vehicle drove into village in Kursk region and caught two Russian army soldiers in barn. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) hostages (660)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 