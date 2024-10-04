As result of night shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region, 1 person was killed, another 3 were wounded

On the night of October 4, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery. One person was killed and three were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA.

"Two victims of the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka turned to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the victims were in a house where an enemy shell hit in the yard. A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man suffered explosive injuries and concussions and were hospitalized," the statement said.

Later, another local resident who was injured in the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka turned to the hospital: A 66-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a bruised arm. The victim was provided with medical care and released for outpatient treatment.

Read more: Occupiers fired 82 times in Sumy region during day: 8 people wounded

At least three residential buildings were damaged in the village, and another was destroyed.

"One man was killed in the shelling," the RMA added.





