Occupiers fired 82 times in Sumy region during day: 8 people wounded

On October 3, Russians fired 82 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 160 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they were shelled:

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with mortars (3 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion).

Esman community: launching of GAB (6 explosions), mortar shelling (12 explosions), FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: launches of GABs (8 explosions), mortar shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.

Richky community: an attack by GAB (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: Russians attacked with artillery (11 explosions), mortars (15 explosions), and dropped VOG from a UAV (7 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: there were attacks with FPV drones (7 explosions).

Sumy community: there was a shelling with the use of a UAV of the "Geranium-2" type (1 explosion). As a result of the attack , 8 people were injured.

Khotyn community: launching of the GAB (3 explosions), drop of VOG from the UAV (3 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaivka community: there were launches of the GABs (2 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (3 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone attacks (3 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions), and drop of VOG from UAVs (12 explosions).

Myropillia community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (25 explosions).

Hlukhivka community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of GAB (3 explosions).

Yunakivka community: launch of GAB(2 explosions) was recorded.

