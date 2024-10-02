Russians shelled Sumy region 75 times during day

During the day, Russians fired 75 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 168 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they were shelled:

Shalyhyne community: an FPV drone strike (5 explosions), dropping of VOG from a UAV (1 explosion).

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (39 explosions), GABs (4 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions), and dropped VOG from a UAV (9 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), mortar attacks (14 explosions), artillery shelling (24 explosions), dropping of VOG from a UAV (3 explosions).

Esman community: launches of GAB (8 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (9 explosions) were recorded.

Berezivka community: Russians fired from artillery (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community (2 explosions).

Read more: Night attack of "Shahed" in Sumy region: Shostka was left without electricity and water supply

Myropillia community: there was artillery shelling (6 explosions), mortar shelling (9 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community: Russians fired from artillery (2 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: launch of GAB (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: launches of the GABs (2 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Verkhnia Syrovatka community: there was an attack by GAB (2 explosions).

Svesa community: Russians attacked with artillery (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: VOG was dropped from a UAV (5 explosions).

See more: Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: 1 person is killed, 3 more are wounded. PHOTOS