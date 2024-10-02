Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: 1 person is killed, 3 more are wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 32 localities in Sumy region.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that a total of 78 attacks by the occupiers in Sumy region were recorded.
As a result of the shelling, one person died, three others were injured, 7 private houses and 2 cars were damaged, and dry vegetation caught fire.
Police officers of Sumy region are documenting another Russian crime:
As a reminder, at night, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka district with "shaheds".
