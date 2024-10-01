Russians fired 39 times in Sumy region during day: 1 person killed, 3 wounded

On October 1, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 45 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA

In particular, they were shelled:

Krasnopillia community: a strike with a loitering munition "Lancet" (1 explosion), the dropping of VOG from a UAV (2 explosions), strikes with FPV drones (2 explosions).

Svesa community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions).

Esman community: launches of GAB (9 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded. One civilian was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the GAB.

Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), launch of free-flight aerial rocket from a helicopter (4 explosions), and VOG drop from a UAV (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: launches of GABs (2 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), VOG drop from UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Seredyna Buda community: there was an FPV drone strike (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Hlukhiv community: GAB was launched (3 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: launch of GAB (1 explosion), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

