ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10641 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
452 1

Russians fired 39 times in Sumy region during day: 1 person killed, 3 wounded

Наслідки російських обстрілів Сумщини 1 жовтня

On October 1, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 45 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA

In particular, they were shelled:

  • Krasnopillia community: a strike with a loitering munition "Lancet" (1 explosion), the dropping of VOG from a UAV (2 explosions), strikes with FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Svesa community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions).
  • Esman community: launches of GAB (9 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded. One civilian was killed and three civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the GAB.
  • Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), launch of free-flight aerial rocket from a helicopter (4 explosions), and VOG drop from a UAV (2 explosions).
  • Bilopillia community: launches of GABs (2 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), VOG drop from UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (1 explosion).

Read more: Man wounded as result of Russian shelling of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia

  • Seredyna Buda community: there was an FPV drone strike (3 explosions).
  • Shalyhyne community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
  • Hlukhiv community: GAB was launched (3 explosions).
  • Nova Sloboda community: launch of GAB (1 explosion), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Read more: Occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure of Sumy region with KABs: woman was killed and two people were wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Sumska region (1145) victims (986)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 