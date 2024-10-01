ENG
Man wounded as result of Russian shelling of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia

On October 1, Russian troops shelled Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka," he wrote.

Fedorov specified: "The man was in his house when the Russians started another shelling of the frontline settlement. The victim was taken to the hospital with head and arm wounds."

As a reminder, today, on October 1, the Russian army attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia with GABs. One person was killed and 18 others were injured.

