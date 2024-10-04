Explosion occurred in Kharkiv: Russians hit with GABs (updated)

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

The air force warned of the launch of an air defense system on Kharkiv.

Residents of Kharkiv and the district were urged to stay in shelters.

Later, the head of the city said that two "hits" were recorded in the forest belt of one of the central districts of the city.

"There was no fire. There is no information about the victims at the moment," he added.

