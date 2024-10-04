Russians shell Chasiv Yar with artillery, one person killed

On the morning of Friday, October 4, the occupiers shelled the private sector in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region with artillery. A 63-year-old man was killed.

This was reported to Suspilne by Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at 9:00 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery on the town of Chasiv Yar. The occupiers' shells hit the territory of the private sector," the prosecutor's spokeswoman said.

According to Medvedeva, a 63-year-old man died as a result of the enemy shelling.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

