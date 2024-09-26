Occupiers attacked residential building in Chasiv Yar: One person was killed, three more were wounded

Russian troops killed one and wounded three civilians in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on September 26, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces probably fired on Chasiv Yar with cannon artillery. Once again, the occupiers targeted a residential area.

As noted, as a result of the attack on the private sector, a 48-year-old resident sustained injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, three people were injured - a 33-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 65. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds, as well as acubarotrauma. They were taken to the hospital.

It is reported that at the time of the strike all the victims were on the territory of one of the households.

Earlier it was reported that the entire territory of Chasiv Yar community is under enemy fire control. Most of the private sector of the city is burnt by phosphorus, destroyed by artillery and MLRS. Currently, about 460 people remain in the entire community, they are scattered throughout the territory, but still remain in the city.