There were 79 combat engagements in frontline. Situation is most intense in Kurakhove, Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on October 4, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 79 times. The situation is the most intense at the Kurakhove, Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions. However, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Enemy shelling

Russian terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes.

Today, the occupiers conducted air strikes and artillery shelling along the border of the Sumy region. At present, 13 air strikes involving 23 guided aerial bombs have been reported. In particular, they hit the areas of Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlody and Katerynivka. The settlements of Uhroidy, Sosnivka, Obody, Shalyhyne, Luhivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Fotovyzh and Stepanivka were shelled with artillery.

The Russian occupiers conducted ten air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, dropping 20 guided bombs.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, three firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. At the same time, the occupants dropped two aerial bombs near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops tried to storm our positions near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova 11 times, and the fighting continues. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. In total, there have been eight combat engagements in this direction since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes with GABs in the vicinity of Iziumske, Zarichne, Ozerne and Lyman, using 20 aerial bombs.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction but receives a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Verkhnokamianske, the occupants twice tried to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces units. They conducted air strikes on Zakitne, Pereizne and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried six times to drive our units from their positions near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka. The enemy also attacked Chasiv Yar with free-flight aerial rockets and dropped GABs on Yurkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times with the support of bomber aircraft. Seven firefights are currently underway near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Mykolaivka, Selydove and Lysivka. So far, the enemy has made seven assaults on Ukrainian positions. Fighting continues in four locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near Pokrovsk and Selydove using GABs.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove direction, where the enemy has attacked Ukrainian troops 16 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Tsukurine, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoiavlenka. Six firefights are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the area of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance four times but were fiercely rebuffed, and the battle near Kamianske continues.

The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone with thermite charge burns down Russian dugout. VIDEO